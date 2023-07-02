Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced an updated lineup for next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which airs on TBS. The new additions include another match in the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament, as well as a promo from Jon Moxley. The lineup includes:

* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament: Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin

* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament: MJF & Adam Cole vs. TBD

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker

* Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

* We’ll hear from Jon Moxley