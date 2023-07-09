wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
July 8, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite next week with the following matches and segments announced.
* Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament Semifinal Match: Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia
* Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament Semifinal Match: MJF & Adam Cole vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue
* Chris Jericho vs. Komander
* Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland
* We’ll take a closer look at AEW Blood & Guts
