Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

July 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, more matches and segments were announced for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. They include Taya Valkyrie vs. Britt Baker and a segment with MJF & Adam Cole. The lineup includes:

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. AR Fox
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends
* Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland
* PAC vs. Gravity
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Britt Baker
* We’ll hear from Adam Cole & MJF

