Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, more matches and segments were announced for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. They include Taya Valkyrie vs. Britt Baker and a segment with MJF & Adam Cole. The lineup includes:

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. AR Fox

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends

* Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland

* PAC vs. Gravity

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Britt Baker

* We’ll hear from Adam Cole & MJF