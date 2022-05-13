wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s AEW Rampage. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs live next Wednesday from Houston, Texas on TBS:
* Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita
CM Punk on Commentary
* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Match: Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy
* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Match: Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Match: Dr. Britt Baker vs. TBD (Joker)
* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Match: Samoa Joe vs. TBD (Joker)
* William Regal and Chris Jericho have a face-to-face controntation
* Wardlow takes 10 lashes from MJF
