Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Raw: Kurt Angle vs. Rey Mysterio, More
March 26, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s Raw, the final episode before WrestleMania. Another match and a segment have been announced in addition to the previously-announced match pitting Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey against The Riott Squad.
In addition to that match, Kurt Angle will face Rey Mysterio as part of his farewell tour and Brock Lesnar will return to address Seth Rollins before their WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania.
Raw takes place next week in Washington, D.C. and airs live on USA Network.
