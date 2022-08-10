Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE NXT Heatwave

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT is Heatwave, and we have an updated card after this week’s show. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Zoey Stark

* NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Giovanni Vinci

* Street Fight: Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo

If Santos wins Legado is free; if D’Angelo wins Santos is gone from NXT

* Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez