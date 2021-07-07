wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE NXT
July 6, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has three matches set for next week’s episode of NXT, including an NXT Championship match and more. The following bouts were confirmed for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Karrion Kross vs. Johnny Gargano
* NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Duke Hudson vs. Ikemen Jiro
* Sarray vs. TBD
Sarray had previously asked William Regal for a match with Toni Storm on last week’s show and Regal said he’d consider it, but Storm flat-out refused to accept the challenge this week. It remains to be seen who Sarray’s opponent will be.
