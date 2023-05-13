Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Monday night on USA Network:

* WWE Intercontinental Title #1 Contender’s Battle Royal: Competitors TBA

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

* Becky Lynch addresses Trish Stratus attack

* Cody Rhodes speaks