Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE Raw

May 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 5-15-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Monday night on USA Network:

* WWE Intercontinental Title #1 Contender’s Battle Royal: Competitors TBA
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz
* Becky Lynch addresses Trish Stratus attack
* Cody Rhodes speaks

