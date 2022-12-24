Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has an updated card for the final Smackdown of 2022 after this week’s show. WWE has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs on FOX:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus

* Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens & John Cena

* Lacey Evans returns