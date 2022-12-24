wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has an updated card for the final Smackdown of 2022 after this week’s show. WWE has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs on FOX:
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus
* Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens & John Cena
* Lacey Evans returns
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown
What @HeymanHustle called the biggest televised match of 2022:@JohnCena & @FightOwensFight vs. @WWERomanReigns & @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/WN4piK3uyG
— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2022
NEXT WEEK@RondaRousey defends the #SmackDown Women's Championship against @RaquelWWE! pic.twitter.com/Wdrk9j79hp
— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2022
In what promises to be a BANGER@WWESheamus takes on @WWESoloSikoa NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/E6jN57UWil
— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2022
