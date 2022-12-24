wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

December 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 12-30-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated card for the final Smackdown of 2022 after this week’s show. WWE has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs on FOX:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus
* Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens & John Cena
* Lacey Evans returns

