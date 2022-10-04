Updated Lineup for NJPW Declaration of Power

– NJPW has confirmed the full lineup for next week’s Declaration of Power show. The event will be held on Monday, October 10 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The card will be streamed live in Japanese and English on New Japan World. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jay White (c) vs. Tama Tonga

* Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH

* KOPW 2022 Trophy Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. El Phantasmo

* Taiji Ishimori vs. KUSHIDA

* Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. United Empire (The Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb)

* Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste)

* David Finlay, Ren Narita & Robbie Eagles vs. Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* Six Or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi), Hikuleo & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) vs. United Empire (Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, TJP & Will Ospreay)