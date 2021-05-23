wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for NJPW Road to Wrestle Grand Slam Night 2
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the lineup for its upcoming Road to Wrestle Gland Slam Night 2 event. he show will be held tomorrow (May 24) at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Yota Tsuji vs. Yujiro Takahashi
* Chase Owens and Gedo vs. DOUKI and Zack Sabre Jr.
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Tomoaki Honma vs. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa
* The Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb vs. Kota Ibushi and Master Wato
* BUSHI, SANADA, Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito vs. Hirooki Goto, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI
The event will be streamed live on NJPW World
