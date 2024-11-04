wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19
November 4, 2024 | Posted by
After the events of Power Struggle, the card has been updated for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19, which happens on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome. Three title matches were added to the lineup.
* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: DOUKI (c) vs. El Desperado
* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA (c) vs. Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Maloney) vs. Catch 2/2 vs. Ichiban Sweet Boys
* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. Yota Tsuji
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL
