Updated Lineup for Northeast Wrestling Wrestlefest 25: Cody Rhodes, AEW Talent to Appear

– Northeast Wrestling has announced the lineup for Wrestlefest 25. The event is scheduled for August 14 at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. AEW talent will be working the card, and Cody Rhodes and Paul Wight will be making appearances. You can check out the lineup below:

* AEW’s Cody Rhodes to appear

* WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler vs. NZO

* NEW Champion Dan Maff vs. Manscout Jake Manning

* Paul Wight to appear

* Sammy Guevara vs. Fuego del Sol

* Tay Conti vs. Megan Bayne

* Matt Hardy vs. Brian Anthony

* Darby Allin to appear

* Poughkeepsie Street Fight: Dutch vs. Hale Collins

* WWE Hall of Famers Rock N’ Roll Express to appear

* Private Party vs. The Graysons vs. Waves & Curls

* Also scheduled to appear are QT Marshall, Eddie Kingston, NEW Live Champion Keith Youngblood and more.

More details are available for the event at the official Northeast Wrestling website.