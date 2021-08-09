wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestlefest 25 This Weekend
Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestlefest 25 takes place this weekend in Poughkeepsie, New York, and an updated lineup is online. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on Saturday:
* Poughkeepsie Street Fight: Dutch vs. Hale Collins
* Four Corner Tag Team Championship Match: Inzanely Rude vs. The Graysons vs. Club Cam vs. Rock N’ Roll Express
* NEW Live Championship Match: Gia Galvano vs. Channing Thomas vs. Keith Youngblood vs. Lucky Ali vs. Christopher Battle
* Private Party vs. Waves & Curls
* Jerry Lawler vs. nZo
* Sammy Guevara vs. Fuego del Sol
* Tay Conti vs. Megan Bayne
* Matt Hardy vs. Brian Anthony
* Mike Verna vs. Eddie Kingston
* Chris Moljo vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky
Also appearing: Cody Rhodes, Paul Wight, Darby Allin, QT Marshall, more
You can find out more here.
