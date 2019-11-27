Updated Lineup For NWA Into The Fire PPV

After the announcement of a World title match as the main event for NWA Into the Fire, the entire PPV card can be found below. Into the Fire happens on December 14th and airs live on FITE.TV from Atlanta, Georgia.

*NWA World Title: Nick Aldis (c) vs. James Storm (2 out of 3 Falls)

*Ashley Vox and Alyson Kay vs. a combination of Melina, Thunder Rosa and Marti Belle

*Ken Anderson vs. Eli Drake.

*Colt Cabana will defend the NWA National Heavyweight Title

*Trevor Murdoch vs. The Question Mark