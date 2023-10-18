The NWA has an updated lineup for NWA Samhain following this week’s episode of Powerrr. You can see the card below for the show, which airs on October 28th on PPV:

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 vs. Thom Latimer

* NWA Women’s World’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Ruthie Jay

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino vs. Joe Alonzo

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Knights of the Round Table Tables Match: Blunt Force Trauma vs. Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered vs. Natalia Markova & Taylor Rising

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Silas Mason vs. Chris Adonis

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: Daisy Kill & Talos vs. JR Kratos & Odinson

* Submission Match: Jax Dane vs. Blake Troop

* NWA Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Samantha Starr vs. Missa Kate vs. Tiffany Nieves vs. Celeste

* Loser Leaves NWA Match: Rush Freeman vs Brady Pierce

* Ultimate Hardcore Tag Team War: Judias & Max The Impaler vs. Sal The Pal & Gaagz They Gynii

* The Headbangers vs. The Southern 6