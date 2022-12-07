Updated Lineup For NXT Deadline

NXT Deadline takes place this weekend, with an updated card following tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. You can see the lineup below for the event, which airs live on Peacock on Saturday:

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Axiom

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day

* Alba Fyre vs. Kiana James