Updated Lineup For NXT Deadline

November 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Deadline Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Deadline after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on December 10th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Five Competitors TBA
* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Five Competitors TBA
* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews

NXT Deadline, Jeremy Thomas

