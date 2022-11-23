wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For NXT Deadline
November 22, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Deadline after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on December 10th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Five Competitors TBA
* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Five Competitors TBA
* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews
More Trending Stories
- MJF Gets Into Heated Exchange With UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett, Calls Pimblett a ‘Dollar Store Conor McGregor’
- Teddy Long Spoke With CM Punk After All Out, Weighs In On Punk Potentially Going to WWE
- Kurt Angle Says Randy Orton’s Back Injury Could Have Been Career-Ending
- Jade Cargill And Baddies Show Up At Bow Wow Concert, Confront Rapper