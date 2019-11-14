– WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Takeover: WarGames following this week’s episode of NXT. The following matches are official for the show, which takes place on November 23rd in Chicago:

* WarGames Match: Adam Cole (Captain), Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Captain), Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, TBA

* WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley (Captain), Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler (Captain), Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Kay Lee Ray

* Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle