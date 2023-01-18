wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For NXT Vengeance Day
January 17, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Vengeance Day following this week’s episode of NXT. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which takes place on February 4th in Charlotte and airs live on Peacock & WWE Network:
* NXT Championship Steel Cage Match: Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Dijak
