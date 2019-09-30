Updated Lineup For ROH Glory By Honor

– ROH has an updated lineup for Glory By Honor following Death Before Dishonor over the weekend. The lineup for the event, which takes place on October 12th in New Orleans, Louisiana, is as follows:

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes vs. Luke and PJ Hawx

* Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham.

* Top Contenders Tournament Semi-Final: PCO vs. Dalton Castle

* Top Contenders Tournament Semi-Final: Marty Scurll vs. Jay Lethal

* Top Contenders Tournament Finals: PCO or Dalton Castle vs. Marty Scurll or Jay Lethal