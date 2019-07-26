Various News: Updated Lineup For ROH Summer Supercard, Matches Announced For Takayamania Empire 2, Free Match From ESW

– Here is the updated line up for ROH Summer Supercard on August 9 in Toronto:

* Matt Taven (c) vs. Alex Shelley (ROH World Championship)

* Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Briscoes (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Tasha Steelz (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)

* Caristico, Soberano Jr., and Stuka Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, and Templario

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from Empire State Wrestling featuring AR Fox & Rich Swann vs. Josh Alexander & Ethan Page.

– The main event for Takayamania Empire 2 has been announced as Minoru Suzuki and Hideo Suzuki vs. Naomichi Marufuji and Masato Tanaka. The show will also feature Yuji Nagata, Shinjiro Otani and Yota Tsuji vs. Satoshi Kojima, Tatsuhito Takaiwa and Shoki Kitamura (NJPW vs. Zero 1) and a “special talk battle” between Akira Maeda and Keiji Muto. The event happens on August 26 at Korakuen Hall. Atsushi Onuta is also advertised.