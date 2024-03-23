wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For ROH Supercard of Honor

March 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Supercard of Honor Image Credit: ROH

After this past week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, the card for ROH Supercard of Honor has been updated. The show happens on April 5 in Philadelphia. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
* ROH Women’s World TV Championship Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata

