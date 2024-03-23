Updated Lineup For ROH Supercard of Honor

After this past week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, the card for ROH Supercard of Honor has been updated. The show happens on April 5 in Philadelphia. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

* ROH Women’s World TV Championship Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata