Updated Lineup For ROH Supercard of Honor
March 23, 2024
After this past week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, the card for ROH Supercard of Honor has been updated. The show happens on April 5 in Philadelphia. The lineup includes:
* ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
* ROH Women’s World TV Championship Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata
FRIDAY April 5th
Philadelphia, PA | @LiacourasCenter#ROHSupercardOfHonorhttps://t.co/jzp8mHNJ5V#ROH Women's World TV Title Tournament Final
Queen Aminata (@amisylle) vs. @BillieStarkz
Queen Aminata & Billie Starkz clash to crown the first-ever ROH World TV Champion! pic.twitter.com/7Qf2f8wBs8
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 23, 2024
