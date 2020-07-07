wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For The Horror Show at Extreme Rules
July 6, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules following tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on July 19th and airs on WWE Network:
* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross
* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
* Eye For an Eye Match: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio
More Trending Stories
- Conrad Thompson Disappointed That Undertaker Pulling Out Of Starrcast Was Included In The Last Ride
- Mick Foley Says He Resented Hell in a Cell Match For Years, Recalls People Being Surprised He Was Hurt in Matches
- Becky Lynch on The Original Idea to Give Up Raw Women’s Title After Becoming Pregnant, That Raw Being an ‘Emotional Day’
- Matt Riddle’s Accuser Posts Photo Of Them Together From 2019