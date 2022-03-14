wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For This Weekend’s NWA Crockett Cup
The NWA Crockett Cup takes place this weekend, and an updated lineup is online. The NWA will hold the two-night event on March 19th and 20th, and you can see the announced card below for the show which airs on FITE TV:
Night One
*2022 Crockett Cup First Round Match: La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) vs. TBA
*2022 Crockett Cup First Round Match: The Briscoe Brothers vs. The NOW
*2022 Crockett Cup First Round Match: Doug Williams and Harry Smith vs. The Ill Begotten
*2022 Crockett Cup First Round Match: Strictly Business vs. Gold Rushhh
*2022 Crockett Cup First Round Match: Aron Stevens and JR Kratos vs. The Dirty Sexy Boys
*2022 Crockett Cup First Round Match: The End vs. Hawx Aerie
*2022 Crockett Cup First Round Match: Matthew Mims and The Pope vs. Mike Knox and VSK
* 2022 Crockett Cup Play-In Match: Violence Is Forever vs. The Bad News Boyz vs. The Rip City Shooters vs. The Heatseekers
Night Two
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis
Special Guest Referee: Jeff Jarrett
* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Austin Aries vs. Homicide vs. Darius Lockhart vs. Colby Corino
* NWA Television Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Rodney Mack
* NWA National Championship Match: Anthony Mayweather vs. Jax Dane
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy
