Updated Lineup For This Weekend’s NWA Crockett Cup

The NWA Crockett Cup takes place this weekend, and an updated lineup is online. The NWA will hold the two-night event on March 19th and 20th, and you can see the announced card below for the show which airs on FITE TV:

Night One

*2022 Crockett Cup First Round Match: La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) vs. TBA

*2022 Crockett Cup First Round Match: The Briscoe Brothers vs. The NOW

*2022 Crockett Cup First Round Match: Doug Williams and Harry Smith vs. The Ill Begotten

*2022 Crockett Cup First Round Match: Strictly Business vs. Gold Rushhh

*2022 Crockett Cup First Round Match: Aron Stevens and JR Kratos vs. The Dirty Sexy Boys

*2022 Crockett Cup First Round Match: The End vs. Hawx Aerie

*2022 Crockett Cup First Round Match: Matthew Mims and The Pope vs. Mike Knox and VSK

* 2022 Crockett Cup Play-In Match: Violence Is Forever vs. The Bad News Boyz vs. The Rip City Shooters vs. The Heatseekers

Night Two

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis

Special Guest Referee: Jeff Jarrett

* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Austin Aries vs. Homicide vs. Darius Lockhart vs. Colby Corino

* NWA Television Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Rodney Mack

* NWA National Championship Match: Anthony Mayweather vs. Jax Dane

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy