wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage

October 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card following the conclusion of this week’s Dynamite. AEW announced the following updated lineup for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. 10, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds
* Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. RUSH & Private Party
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Varsity Blonds
* Madison Rayne & Skye Blue vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading