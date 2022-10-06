wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage
October 5, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card following the conclusion of this week’s Dynamite. AEW announced the following updated lineup for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. 10, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds
* Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. RUSH & Private Party
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Varsity Blonds
* Madison Rayne & Skye Blue vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay
