Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has an updated card following the conclusion of this week’s Dynamite. AEW announced the following updated lineup for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. 10, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds

* Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. RUSH & Private Party

* Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Varsity Blonds

* Madison Rayne & Skye Blue vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay