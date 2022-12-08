Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following card on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that the following bouts will take place on Friday’s show:

* Regina Di WAVE Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. TBA

* Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Lee Moriarty & W. Morrissey in action

* We’ll hear from Athena

* We’ll hear from Tay Melo & Ruby Soho