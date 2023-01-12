wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage

January 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup for Friday’s episode of Rampage following this week’s Dynamite. You can check out the full updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson
* Street Fight: Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S.
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Kings of the Black Throne
* We’ll hear from The Acclaimed
* We’ll hear from Paul Walter Hauser

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading