Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company has the following set for the show, which airs Friday on TNT at a special 7 PM ET/4 PM PT start time:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite vs. AR Fox & Top Flight

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. VertVixen

* Swerve Strickland vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho