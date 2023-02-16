wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage

February 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 2-17-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company has the following set for the show, which airs Friday on TNT at a special 7 PM ET/4 PM PT start time:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite vs. AR Fox & Top Flight
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. VertVixen
* Swerve Strickland vs. Dustin Rhodes
* Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

