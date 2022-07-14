wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage
July 13, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage following tonight’s Dynamite. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which is set to air Friday on TNT:
* Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Lee Moriarty
* The Gunn Club Address Turning On The Acclaimed
* Private Party vs. The Lucha Bros.
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Claims That Santana and Ortiz Are Not On Good Terms
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star
- Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In
- Eric Bischoff On Dennis Rodman Wrestling At WCW Bash At The Beach 1997, Rodman’s Training For The Match