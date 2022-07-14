wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage

July 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 7-15-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage following tonight’s Dynamite. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which is set to air Friday on TNT:

* Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Lee Moriarty
* The Gunn Club Address Turning On The Acclaimed
* Private Party vs. The Lucha Bros.

