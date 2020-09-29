Updated Lineup for This Week’s NJPW Strong: Lion’s Break Crown Semifinals, 8-Man Tag Main Event

– NJPW released the updated lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The show will air on Friday, October 2 at 10:00 pm on New Japan World. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Lion’s Break Crown semifinal: Danny Limelight vs Blake Christian

* Lion’s Break Crown Semifinal: Clark Connors vs Logan Riegel

* TJP & Karl Fredericks vs Flip Gordon & Brody King

* Main Event: Main event: David Finlay, Jeff Cobb, Rocky Romero & Misterioso vs BULLET CLUB (Jay White, KENTA, Chase Owens & Hikuleo)