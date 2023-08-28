Updated Lineup For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of NXT, including the first Global Heritage Invitational matches and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Championship # 1 Contender’s Match: Gigi Dolin vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kiana James.

* Steel Cage Match: The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad

The Creed Brothers are reinstated to NXT if they win.

* NXT Global Heritage Invitational Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Joe Coffey

* NXT Global Heritage Invitational Match: Butch vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez vs. Dana Broke & Kelani Jordan

* Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe