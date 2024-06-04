Updated Lineup For TNA Against All Odds 2024

TNA is set to host the Against All Odds 2024 PPV at Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Friday night.

The promotion returns to the venue the next night for a set of TV tapings. Here is the updated card for the PPV:

*Moose vs. Matt Hardy for the TNA Title.

*Mustafa Ali vs. Trent Seven for the X-Division Title.

*Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Nic and Ryan Nemeth for the TNA Tag Team Titles.

*Jordynne Grace has an open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Title