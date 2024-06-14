Updated Lineup For TNA Against All Odds

TNA has has an updated lineup for Against All Odds 2024 after tonight’s episode of Impact. You can check out the card below for the show, airs on June 14th live on TNA+:

Main Card

* TNA World Championship Match: Moose vs. Matt Hardy

* TNA X Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Trent Seven

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. TBD

* Steve Maclin & Mike Santana vs. The Rascalz

* Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. ABC

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry

* PCO vs. Rich Swann

* Steph De Lander gives PCO an answer

Countdown Show

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich vs. The Hex

* Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham