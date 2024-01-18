Updated Lineup For This Weekend’s TNA Impact Tapings

TNA is taping more episodes for Impact this weekend, and an updated lineup has been announced. The company revealed the following matches for the tapings, which take place in Orlando, Florida:

January 19th:

* Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel

* Moose vs. KUSHIDA

* Alex Shelley vs. Eddie Edwards

* Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw

* Chris Sabin vs. Jaon Hotch

* Josh Alexander vs. Alan Angels

January 20th:

* TNA Digital Media Championship Match: Crazzy Steve vs. Rhino

* Moose, Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight & Alex Shelley

* Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside

* Ash by Elegance vs. TBA

* Jake Something vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Killer Kelly vs. Dani Luna