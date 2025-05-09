Updated Lineup For TNA Under Siege

TNA has an updated lineup for Under Siege following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on May 23rd and airs live on TNA+:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Victoria Crawford

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Nemeths vs. Matt Hardy & TBA

* Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry & Elijah

* Cody Deaner vs. Eddie Edwards

Deaner gets a contract extension if he wins