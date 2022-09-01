wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for Tonight’s AAW Destination Chicago
– AAW will present its Destination Chicago event later tonight. The card is being held at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois, and it will be streamed live on Highspots.TV. Here is the updated lineup:
* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Mat Fitchett vs. Jake Something
* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Christi Jaynes vs. Billie Starkz
* AAW Heritage Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Davey Vega with Hartenbower & Logan
* IMPACT Wrestling World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Masha Slamovich
* Silas Young vs. Mike Bennett
* Davey Richards vs. Rich Swann
* AMISH STREET FIGHT: Levi Everett vs. Mr. Ren Jones
As noted, Alex Hammerstone and Brayden Lee were forced to withdraw from the card due to injury.
