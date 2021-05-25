wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for Tonight’s AEW Dark: 13 Matches Set
– AEW has announced more matchups for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. The show debuts tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST.
13 matches are now set for tonight’s AEW Dark. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Brian Cage w/ Hook vs. Sonny Kiss w/ Joey Janela
* The Gunn Club vs. Kal Herro & Liam Gray
* Nick Comoroto w/ The Factory vs. Duke Davis
* The Dark Order’s 10 vs. Dillon McQueen
* Big Swole & KiLynn King vs. The Bunny & Madi Wrenkowski
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Vertvixen
* Julia Hart vs. Tesha Price
* Diamante vs. Reka Tehaka
* Joey Janela vs. Bear Bronson
* Angelico vs. Ryzin
* Dante Martin vs. Jason Hotch
* Dark Order (Evil Uno & Colt Cabana) vs. Steven Andrews & Simon Lotto
* Aaron Solow vs. Ganon Jones
A #sneakpeek at what's coming your way TONIGHT at 7/6c on #AEWDark! https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– #DarkOrder's @Pres10Vance v. @DillonMcQueen w/ @CodyRhodes
– #theFactory's @Mr_Freakbeast will appear
– FTW Champion @MrGMSI_BCage v. @SonnyKissXO
– The #GunnClub – is in tag team action pic.twitter.com/MlL2Ny7VN0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2021
