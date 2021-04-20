Updated Lineup for Tonight’s AEW Dark: New Matches Added

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) returns with a new episode of AEW Dark later tonight. Also, AEW has confirmed some additional matches for tonight’s show, including PAC vs. Dean Alexander, Varsity Blonds vs. Hayden Backlund & Kit Sackett, Sonny Kiss vs. Jake Manning, and more.

The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the updated 12-match lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* PAC vs. Dean Alexander

* Hayden Backlund & Kit Sackett vs. Varsity Blonds

* Jay Lyon, Midas Black & Ken Broadway vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and 10)

* Brick Aldridge & Cole Karter vs. The Butcher & The Blade

* Sonny Kiss vs. Jake Manning

* Fuego del Sol vs. Dante Martin

* Baron Black vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Max Caster vs. Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels

* Joey Janela vs. Will Allday

* RYZIN & John Skyler vs. SCU

* Big Swole & KiLynn King vs. Ashley & Steff MK

* Billy Gunn vs. Andrew Palace

#AEWDark premieres TONIGHT at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11

– @TrueWillieHobbs looks to build momentum ahead of his match w/ #ChristianCage TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite 8/7c on TNT

– @BASTARDPAC w/ Lucha Bros is in action

– #SCU and #VarsityBlonds are both in tag team action pic.twitter.com/G49TnFzQ4w — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2021