Updated Lineup for Tonight’s AEW Dark: New Matches Added
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) returns with a new episode of AEW Dark later tonight. Also, AEW has confirmed some additional matches for tonight’s show, including PAC vs. Dean Alexander, Varsity Blonds vs. Hayden Backlund & Kit Sackett, Sonny Kiss vs. Jake Manning, and more.
The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the updated 12-match lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:
* PAC vs. Dean Alexander
* Hayden Backlund & Kit Sackett vs. Varsity Blonds
* Jay Lyon, Midas Black & Ken Broadway vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and 10)
* Brick Aldridge & Cole Karter vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Sonny Kiss vs. Jake Manning
* Fuego del Sol vs. Dante Martin
* Baron Black vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Max Caster vs. Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels
* Joey Janela vs. Will Allday
* RYZIN & John Skyler vs. SCU
* Big Swole & KiLynn King vs. Ashley & Steff MK
* Billy Gunn vs. Andrew Palace
