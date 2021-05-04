Updated Lineup for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Four More Matches Added

– AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Dark later tonight. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Tonight’s card will feature a 12-match lineup. Some additional matchups have been confirmed, including Lance Archer vs. Luther and Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante. Here’s the updated AEW Dark lineup:

* Big Swole vs. Megan Bayne

* The Acclaimed vs. David Ali & Vary Morales

* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Justin Law & Kit Sackett

* Dante Martin vs. Danny Limelight

* Serpentico vs. PAC

* The Bunny vs. Leila Gray

* Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Frye & Brick Aldridge

* Hughes Bros vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante

* Lance Archer vs. Luther

* SCU vs. Jake St. Patrick & Spencer Slade

* Varsity Blonds vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis