Updated Lineup for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Four More Matches Added
– AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Dark later tonight. The new episode debuts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Tonight’s card will feature a 12-match lineup. Some additional matchups have been confirmed, including Lance Archer vs. Luther and Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante. Here’s the updated AEW Dark lineup:
* Big Swole vs. Megan Bayne
* The Acclaimed vs. David Ali & Vary Morales
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Justin Law & Kit Sackett
* Dante Martin vs. Danny Limelight
* Serpentico vs. PAC
* The Bunny vs. Leila Gray
* Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Frye & Brick Aldridge
* Hughes Bros vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante
* Lance Archer vs. Luther
* SCU vs. Jake St. Patrick & Spencer Slade
* Varsity Blonds vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis
