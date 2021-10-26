wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston Set for Action
– AEW Dark returns with a new episode later tonight at 7:00 pm ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Bryan Danielson will be competing in singles action against Aaron Solo. The show currently has a nine-match lineup. You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark card below:
* Bobby Fish vs. Invictus Khash
* Dante Martin (w/ Lio Rush) vs. JDX
* Diamanté vs. Skyler Moore
* Too Fast Too Fuego vs. Kid Bandit & Dean Alexander
* Eddie Kingston vs. Jack Evans
* Riho vs. Xtina Kay
* Shayne Stetson vs. Dark Order’s 10
* Tiger Ruas vs. DJ Brown
* Bryan Danielson vs. Aaron Solo
