Updated Lineup for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Jungle Boy, Red Velvet, Kris Statlander in Action

– AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The show will begin streaming at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Bear Bronson vs. Jungle Boy w/ Jurassic Express

* Diamante vs. Red Velvet

* The Wingmen w/ Pretty Peter Avalon vs. The Gunn Club

* TH2 & Serpentico vs. The Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels, Stu Grayson, and Alex Reynolds

* Kris Statlander vs Robin Renegade