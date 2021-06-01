wrestling / News

Updated Lineup for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Jungle Boy, Red Velvet, Kris Statlander in Action

June 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark 6-01-21

– AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The show will begin streaming at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Bear Bronson vs. Jungle Boy w/ Jurassic Express
* Diamante vs. Red Velvet
* The Wingmen w/ Pretty Peter Avalon vs. The Gunn Club
* TH2 & Serpentico vs. The Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels, Stu Grayson, and Alex Reynolds
* Kris Statlander vs Robin Renegade

