Updated Lineup for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Jungle Boy, Red Velvet, Kris Statlander in Action
– AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The show will begin streaming at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:
* Bear Bronson vs. Jungle Boy w/ Jurassic Express
* Diamante vs. Red Velvet
* The Wingmen w/ Pretty Peter Avalon vs. The Gunn Club
* TH2 & Serpentico vs. The Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels, Stu Grayson, and Alex Reynolds
* Kris Statlander vs Robin Renegade
Watch #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– @bearbronsonBC vs #CasinoBattleRoyale winner @boy_myth_legend
– @DiamanteLAX vs @Thee_Red_Velvet
– @ryrynemnem & @CezarBononi_ vs #theGunnClub's @RealBillyGunn & @coltengunn
– #TH2 & @KingSerpentico vs #DarkOrder pic.twitter.com/aan6hTyJbU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2021
