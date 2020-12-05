wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for Tonight’s GCW Slime Season
December 5, 2020 | Posted by
– GCW is back tonight with Slime Season. The event is streaming for free tonight at 7:00 pm EST on GCW’s YouTube channel. The show will act as a fundraiser, with 100% of the proceeds going to the wrestlers to help them this year due to the pandemic.
The event is being held at the GCW Performance Center and will be closed to the general public. It was previously scheduled to be held in Las Vegas. Here’s the updated lineup:
• Allie Kat vs. Kikutaro
• Atticus Cougar vs. Mance Warner
• Blake Christian vs. Lio Rush
• Chris Bey vs. Jordan Oliver
• Eli Everfly vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. KTB vs. Matt Vandagriff vs. Nate Webb
• Facade vs. Sefa Fatu
• Jacob Fatu vs. Matthew Justice
• Juicy Finau vs. Rickey Shane Page
More Trending Stories
- Sting’s AEW Debut Does Good Numbers For Google and Youtube
- Note On How AEW Is Approaching Other Companies Right Now
- The Undertaker Says Bray Wyatt Is The New Next-Level Guy, Talks Collaboration With Snoop Dogg
- Chyna’s Former Manager Reveals Her Reaction To Finding Out About Triple H and Stephanie McMahon