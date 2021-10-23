Updated Lineup for Tonight’s GCW War Ready Event: Minoru Suzuki vs. Nick Gage Scheduled

– GCW returns later totnight with the War Ready event. The card is being held tonight at The Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. It will be streamed live on FITE TV at 11:0 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Nick Gage

* GCW Tag Team Champions The Second Gear Crew, Mance Warner and Matthew Justice vs. Mark and Jay Briscoe.

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Zayne

* EFFY vs. the debuting Psycho Clown

* Arez vs. Ninja Mack

* Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne

* Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau vs. Chris Dickinson and Starboy Charlie

* AJ Gray vs. Dark Sheik