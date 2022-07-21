wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Lineup: Honor No More vs. Bullet Club
– Impact Wrestling will have a full slate of programming today on AXS TV. First up, AXS TV will air TNA Bound for Glory 2006 at 3:00 pm EST. This will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 7:00 pm EST showcasing the Best of Jade (aka Mia Yim) in Impact.
A new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV will air at 8:00 pm EST. Also a new Before The Impact will stream on YouTube and IMPACT!+ at 7:30 pm EST, featuring Johnny Swinger vs. Laredo Kid. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling:
* Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin
* X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Deaner
* Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green
* Honor No More (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)
* Madison vs. Dasha Slamovich
* BTI: Johnny Swinger vs. Laredo Kid
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts on Mr. Perfect and Vince McMahon Having a ‘Shoot’ Fight in a Hotel Room Before a WWE TV Taping
- Chelsea Green Claims Deonna Purrazzo Came Up With Axiom Idea, Purrazzo and Lance Storm Comment
- Claudio Castagnoli On Why He Thinks He Didn’t ‘Level Up’ In WWE, Motivation Behind Joining AEW
- Kevin Nash on His Argument With Shawn Michaels Over In-Ring Style at WWE NXT 2.0 TV Taping