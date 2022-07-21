Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Lineup: Honor No More vs. Bullet Club

– Impact Wrestling will have a full slate of programming today on AXS TV. First up, AXS TV will air TNA Bound for Glory 2006 at 3:00 pm EST. This will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 7:00 pm EST showcasing the Best of Jade (aka Mia Yim) in Impact.

A new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV will air at 8:00 pm EST. Also a new Before The Impact will stream on YouTube and IMPACT!+ at 7:30 pm EST, featuring Johnny Swinger vs. Laredo Kid. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling:

* Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin

* X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Deaner

* Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

* Honor No More (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

* Madison vs. Dasha Slamovich

* BTI: Johnny Swinger vs. Laredo Kid