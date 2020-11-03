Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Two Title Matches Set, Heath to Sign Contract

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV and Twitch. Here’s the updated schedule for tonight’s broadcast:

* Knockouts Championship Match: Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* X-Division Championship Match: Defeat Rohit Raju Challenge

* Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel

* Ethan Page vs. Doc Gallows

* Rich Swann & Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young and Sami Callihan

* Locker Room Talk with special guests Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood

* Heath signs his Impact contract

* Who shot John E. Bravo?

– Impact Wrestling will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60, showcasing Awesome Kong vs. Gail Kim.