Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Two Title Matches Set, Heath to Sign Contract
– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV and Twitch. Here’s the updated schedule for tonight’s broadcast:
* Knockouts Championship Match: Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* X-Division Championship Match: Defeat Rohit Raju Challenge
* Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel
* Ethan Page vs. Doc Gallows
* Rich Swann & Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young and Sami Callihan
* Locker Room Talk with special guests Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood
* Heath signs his Impact contract
* Who shot John E. Bravo?
– Impact Wrestling will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60, showcasing Awesome Kong vs. Gail Kim.
