Updated Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Azteca: Tag Team Title Street Fight

January 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Azteca - 1-20-2022

– The latest episode of MLW Azteca debuts tonight at 8:00 pm ET. It will stream for free on MLW’s YouTube Channel and FITE TV. It will then air Saturday on beIN Sports. Here’s the updated lineup and a preview for tonight’s show:

* MLW Tag Team Championship Tijuana Street Fight Match: 5150 vs. Aerostar & Drago
* Tijuana Street Fight: Mads Krugger vs. Bestia 666
* Jacob Fatu speaks ahead of match with Mads Krugger
* Toto vs. Proximo

