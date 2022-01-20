Updated Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Azteca: Tag Team Title Street Fight

– The latest episode of MLW Azteca debuts tonight at 8:00 pm ET. It will stream for free on MLW’s YouTube Channel and FITE TV. It will then air Saturday on beIN Sports. Here’s the updated lineup and a preview for tonight’s show:

* MLW Tag Team Championship Tijuana Street Fight Match: 5150 vs. Aerostar & Drago

* Tijuana Street Fight: Mads Krugger vs. Bestia 666

* Jacob Fatu speaks ahead of match with Mads Krugger

* Toto vs. Proximo