Updated Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Blood & Thunder

January 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Blood and Thunder - Yamato vs. Alex Hammerstone Image Credit: MLW

– Major League Wrestling is back for tonight’s MLW Blood & Thunder card tonight at the 2300 Arna in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the updated lineup:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. YAMATO
* Jacob Fatu vs. Dragon Gate’s Ben-K
* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Davey Richards (c) vs. Johnny Fusion
* MLW Tag Team Championships Match: Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman) (c) vs. Samoan SWAT Team
* Real1 vs. Microman
* Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane
* Hardcore Match: Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page
* Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella
* Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy
* The FBI has an open challenge
* The Billington Bulldogs vs. hTe Bomaye Fight Club
* MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, Delirious, Sam Adonis, Cesar Duran, and more to appear.

