Updated Lineup for Tonight’s NJPW Windy City Riot: Moxley vs. Ospreay Scheduled

– NJPW heads to Chicago, Illinois tonight for the Windy City Riot at the Odeum Expo Center. Tonight’s card features AEW star Jon Moxley against Will Ospreay in a special singles match. Also, Tom Lawlor defends the Strong Openweight Title against Yuji Nagata.

The NJPW event will be broadcast live in English tonight on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* Strong Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Yuji Nagata

* Chicago Street Fight: TMDK & Bad Dude Tito vs. FinJuice & Brody King

* Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay

* Jay White’s Open Challenge

* Fred Rosser, Chris Dickinson, Ren Narita, Alex Coughlin & Josh Alexander vs. Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, JR Kratos & Black Tiger

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Chris Bey, Good Brothers, Hikuleo, El Phantasmo, and Scott Norton vs. Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, TJP, Mark Davis, and Kyle Fletcher

* NJPW LA Dojo (Clark Connors, Karl Fredricks, and Yuya Uemura) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, and Nick Comoroto)

* Pre-Show Dark Match: Chaos (Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta) vs. LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & The DKC)