Updated Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact TV Tapings
March 23, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will tape more content for upcoming episodes of Impact tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The lineup includes:
* Moose vs. Trent Seven
* Jordynne Grace & Josh Alexander vs. Alexander Hammerstone & Tasha Steelz
* Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs The Motor City Machine Guns
* Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance
* PCO vs. Kon
* Steve Maclin vs. Kevin Knight
* KUSHIDA vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ace Austin
