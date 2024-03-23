wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact TV Tapings

March 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact 3-23-24 Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will tape more content for upcoming episodes of Impact tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The lineup includes:

* Moose vs. Trent Seven
* Jordynne Grace & Josh Alexander vs. Alexander Hammerstone & Tasha Steelz
* Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs The Motor City Machine Guns
* Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance
* PCO vs. Kon
* Steve Maclin vs. Kevin Knight
* KUSHIDA vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ace Austin

