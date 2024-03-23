Updated Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact TV Tapings

TNA Wrestling will tape more content for upcoming episodes of Impact tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The lineup includes:

* Moose vs. Trent Seven

* Jordynne Grace & Josh Alexander vs. Alexander Hammerstone & Tasha Steelz

* Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs The Motor City Machine Guns

* Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance

* PCO vs. Kon

* Steve Maclin vs. Kevin Knight

* KUSHIDA vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ace Austin